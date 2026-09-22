EU's von der Leyen urges action after €36.5bn China deficit

To tackle the deficit, EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic will meet his Chinese counterpart on October 8.

The EU might put quotas on things like hybrid cars: sales jumped from under 4,000 to 50,000 in less than two years.

They have asked China to slow down exports voluntarily, but China says any fix has to follow WTO rules.

The talks will also cover rare earth export restrictions at Thursday's summit in Washington, which matter for the car industry because of shortages of permanent magnets, so there is a lot riding on these negotiations.