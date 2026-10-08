Eviction of Maria del Carmen Abascal sparks nationwide protests
World
The eviction of Maria del Carmen Abascal, an 87-year-old who became a symbol of Spain's housing crisis after being evicted from her longtime Madrid home, has sparked protests nationwide.
Her eviction, after an investment firm sought to hike her rent by 230% and police used tear gas, outraged many and brought about 10,000 people onto the streets in Madrid.
Spain's Sanchez calls snap election
Abascal's story has put a spotlight on soaring rents and house prices in Spain, fueling frustration over the government's housing response.
As protests grew louder, Sanchez called for a snap election and introduced new measures to protect renters, but many feel real change is still urgently needed.