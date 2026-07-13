South Korea: Ex-president sentenced in political funding case
What's the story
A South Korean court has sentenced former President Yoon Suk Yeol to two years in prison for illegally receiving free opinion polling services (worth 270 million won). The Seoul Central District Court found Yoon guilty of receiving free opinion polling services worth 270 million won ($179,800) from a political broker. The court ruled that he violated political funding laws by receiving these services and later influencing the nomination of a former lawmaker as repayment.
Ongoing cases
Yoon already serving life sentence for insurrection
Yoon, who has denied the charges, is already serving a life sentence for masterminding an insurrection in 2024. He is currently appealing this verdict in a higher court.
The former president is also involved in at least eight other legal cases, including one where he was sentenced to seven years for obstructing authorities' attempts to arrest him.
His wife, Kim Keon Hee, has also been convicted in multiple cases.
Political fallout
Yoon's presidency ended in impeachment
Yoon's presidency ended in December 2024 after he declared martial law, which was quickly overturned by opposition lawmakers. This led to his impeachment and removal from office.
The court said Yoon's conduct "significantly intensified public distrust in politics" and undermined democratic governance.
His legal team plans to appeal the latest verdict, arguing it was "based solely on inference."