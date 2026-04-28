North Korea's executions surged during COVID-19: Report

North Korea witnessed a dramatic increase in executions during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by the Transitional Justice Working Group (TJWG). The Seoul-based non-governmental organization said that from January 2020 to December 2024, at least 153 people were executed or sentenced to death. This is a sharp rise from only 44 people in the five years preceding the pandemic.

Execution rise Executions peaked in 2020 after border closure The report highlighted that the number of executions peaked in 2020 after North Korea closed its borders. This isolation allowed the regime to intensify killings amid reduced international scrutiny. The most common offenses leading to death sentences included religion, superstition, and foreign cultural content such as K-dramas and K-pop.

Cultural offenses Foreign cultural content, political offenses most common capital crimes The report stated that cases linked to religion, superstition, and foreign culture and information surged by 250%, becoming the most common capital offenses. Political executions also rose sharply, with a 600% increase in condemned individuals for violating Kim's orders or criticizing the leadership. The TJWG report was based on testimonies from 265 North Korean defectors across 51 cities and counties during Kim's rule from December 2011 to December 2024.

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