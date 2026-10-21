Exhumation of Jor'Dynn Duncan on Long Island seeks evidence

Investigators have exhumed the body of seven-year-old Jor'Dynn Duncan on Long Island to gather evidence in a heartbreaking case of alleged torture and murder.

Prosecutors say Jor'Dynn suffered more than a year of abuse from the fiancee of her father, Derrick Dixon, and Bayport caretakers before her death last December.

Emily Kelly was charged with second-degree murder, while Kelly's mother, Barbara Renner, and daughter, Elyssa Seymore, were charged with assault and unlawful imprisonment.