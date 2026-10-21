Exhumation of Jor'Dynn Duncan on Long Island seeks evidence
Investigators have exhumed the body of seven-year-old Jor'Dynn Duncan on Long Island to gather evidence in a heartbreaking case of alleged torture and murder.
Prosecutors say Jor'Dynn suffered more than a year of abuse from the fiancee of her father, Derrick Dixon, and Bayport caretakers before her death last December.
Emily Kelly was charged with second-degree murder, while Kelly's mother, Barbara Renner, and daughter, Elyssa Seymore, were charged with assault and unlawful imprisonment.
Mother sues Suffolk County for $250 million
Jor'Dynn ended up in Kelly's care after a tough custody battle with her mom, Portia Duncan, back in 2024, even though Duncan objected.
After losing her daughter, Duncan filed a $250 million lawsuit against Suffolk County, arguing that child protection agencies failed to keep Jor'Dynn safe.
She also sued the local school district for not reporting signs of abuse or frequent absences, raising serious questions about how the system let this happen.