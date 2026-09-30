Exit sign leaked water on Emirates Dubai to Istanbul flight
World
An Emirates flight from Dubai to Istanbul had an unexpected moment when water started leaking from an exit sign soon after takeoff on September 17.
Passengers were caught off guard and ended up using blankets to shield themselves from the dripping water.
Emirates said leak was excess condensation
One passenger described the leak as like a waterfall. The crew relocated affected customers whose seats had become wet, but didn't really explain what was going on.
Emirates later said it was just excess condensation and confirmed that the rest of the flight went smoothly with no more leaks.
Everyone landed safely in Istanbul as planned.