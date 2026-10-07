Experts say Trump unlikely to win 2026 Nobel Peace Prize
Looks like US President Donald Trump probably won't be taking home the Nobel Peace Prize in 2026.
Even though he's shown interest since returning to office last year, his war against Iran and his criticism of international cooperation institutions and the media haven't helped his case.
The Norwegian Nobel Committee is set to announce its pick on Friday, and while Trump has not lobbied as openly for the Nobel in recent weeks, experts believe he remains a significant factor in the committee's deliberations.
Nobel Committee has 287 nominees
The committee has a huge list this year: 287 nominees!
Some top contenders include Save the Children and activists such as Mykola Kuleba, a Ukrainian children's rights activist who has campaigned for the return of children allegedly taken to Russia from occupied Ukrainian territories.
Interestingly, they might also honor people or organizations whose work is likely to be viewed unfavorably by Trump, like UN special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese or even the International Criminal Court.
The committee's secretary, Kristian Berg Harpviken, says lobbying happens but "There's always a lot of lobbying, and ultimately perhaps also attempts to exert pressure on the committee."
They're all about staying fair and neutral when picking a winner.