Experts say Trump unlikely to win 2026 Nobel Peace Prize

Looks like US President Donald Trump probably won't be taking home the Nobel Peace Prize in 2026.

Even though he's shown interest since returning to office last year, his war against Iran and his criticism of international cooperation institutions and the media haven't helped his case.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee is set to announce its pick on Friday, and while Trump has not lobbied as openly for the Nobel in recent weeks, experts believe he remains a significant factor in the committee's deliberations.