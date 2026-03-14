Explosion damages Jewish school in Amsterdam, mayor condemns 'cowardly' attack

An explosion at a Jewish school in Amsterdam on Saturday has been termed a "deliberate attack against the Jewish community" by Mayor Femke Halsema. The blast occurred in an upscale residential area on the city's south side, causing damage but no injuries. Police and firefighters were quick to respond to the scene. The incident is being investigated, with CCTV footage showing an unidentified person placing an explosive device.

Security fears Similar attacks in the Netherlands and Belgium The explosion in Amsterdam follows a series of attacks on Jewish sites in Europe. Earlier this week, a synagogue in Rotterdam was targeted, causing a fire but no injuries. Four suspects were arrested after police noticed suspicious behavior near another synagogue. A similar incident occurred at a synagogue in Liege, Belgium, earlier this week, further raising concerns over the safety of Jewish communities.

Antisemitism concerns Jewish people increasingly confronted with antisemitism: Mayor Mayor Halsema condemned the attack, saying, "This is a cowardly act of aggression against the Jewish community." She also noted that Jewish people in Amsterdam are increasingly confronted with antisemitism. Opposition leader Geert Wilders criticized the city administration for not doing enough to combat rising antisemitism. He said, "Antisemitism is growing every day. Unacceptable. Action is needed."

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