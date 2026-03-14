Explosion damages Jewish school in Amsterdam, mayor condemns 'cowardly' attack
What's the story
An explosion at a Jewish school in Amsterdam on Saturday has been termed a "deliberate attack against the Jewish community" by Mayor Femke Halsema. The blast occurred in an upscale residential area on the city's south side, causing damage but no injuries. Police and firefighters were quick to respond to the scene. The incident is being investigated, with CCTV footage showing an unidentified person placing an explosive device.
Security fears
Similar attacks in the Netherlands and Belgium
The explosion in Amsterdam follows a series of attacks on Jewish sites in Europe. Earlier this week, a synagogue in Rotterdam was targeted, causing a fire but no injuries. Four suspects were arrested after police noticed suspicious behavior near another synagogue. A similar incident occurred at a synagogue in Liege, Belgium, earlier this week, further raising concerns over the safety of Jewish communities.
Antisemitism concerns
Jewish people increasingly confronted with antisemitism: Mayor
Mayor Halsema condemned the attack, saying, "This is a cowardly act of aggression against the Jewish community." She also noted that Jewish people in Amsterdam are increasingly confronted with antisemitism. Opposition leader Geert Wilders criticized the city administration for not doing enough to combat rising antisemitism. He said, "Antisemitism is growing every day. Unacceptable. Action is needed."
International impact
Witnesses asked to come forward
Media reports state that the recent attacks have raised fears of possible global repercussions against Jewish communities, especially after US and Israeli actions against Iran. The authorities are still investigating the motive behind these attacks. The police have appealed for witnesses to come forward with any information related to these incidents.