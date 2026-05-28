Explosions near Iran's Bandar Abbas after fresh US strikes 

The United States has launched a second strike on Iran this week, targeting a site near Bandar Abbas, the strategically important port city located near the Strait of Hormuz. US Central Command said its forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that posed a threat around the strait before hitting the Iranian ground control station in Bandar Abbas as it prepared to launch a fifth drone. Iran's Fars News Agency said three explosions were heard east of Bandar Abbas.

Defensive action Blasts triggered the activation of air defense systems The blasts were reported around 1:30am local time and briefly triggered the activation of air defense systems in the area, Fars News Agency said. The US described its actions as "measured" and "purely defensive," aimed at maintaining a ceasefire and ensuring regional stability. The strikes came after an incident in which four warships attempting to cross through the Strait of Hormuz were shot down by Iranian forces and forced to turn back early Thursday morning local time.

Escalating tensions Iran attacks back Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for firing warning shots at an "American oil tanker," forcing it to change course. It also claimed to have hit a US airbase at roughly 4:50am in response to what it said was an American attack near Bandar Abbas airport earlier that day. Iranian media reports did not specify the location of the targeted base, but the IRGC warned that any future US activity will result in a "more decisive" reprisal.

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Self-defense US attacked Iran on Monday as well The US last carried out what it called defensive attacks on Iran on Monday, which Tehran condemned as a violation of the two countries' fragile ceasefire. The US attacks targeted boats attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites, which the US military's Central Command said constituted a threat to US soldiers.

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