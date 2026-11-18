The blast happened as the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis intercepted a missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, highlighting how tensions are heating up again after a cease-fire was implemented in 2022.

The ongoing Yemen conflict has already led to over 1,600 deaths and forced more than 300,000 people from their homes since the summer.

With the Houthis pushing further toward Aden, things remain tense across the region.