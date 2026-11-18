Extremely loud explosion rattles Riyadh, no alerts as smoke rises
A sudden, "extremely loud" explosion rattled Riyadh on Wednesday, knocking open doors in people's homes, according to an AFP journalist.
Thick smoke was seen rising close to the city's airport, leaving residents and reporters confused, especially since no warning alerts went out beforehand.
Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi missile
The blast happened as the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis intercepted a missile launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels, highlighting how tensions are heating up again after a cease-fire was implemented in 2022.
The ongoing Yemen conflict has already led to over 1,600 deaths and forced more than 300,000 people from their homes since the summer.
With the Houthis pushing further toward Aden, things remain tense across the region.