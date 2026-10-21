Fake press IDs ₹599 amid CEC Gyanesh Kumar protests
World
Turns out, you can now buy a fake press ID online for just ₹599: no journalism experience needed.
Amid big protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, websites like Indian Press Union are selling these IDs, making it easy for anyone to pose as a reporter and get into restricted areas.
Press credentials sold without verification
Sites like Hind Media Network and NEED24 News don't actually check if you're a real journalist, they'll even sell you microphones and reporter badges.
This messes with public trust because it's hard to tell who's legit and who's just pretending, putting real journalism at risk.
It's got people calling for stricter checks on press credentials so the news stays trustworthy.