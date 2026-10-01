Falling birthrates in Asia and Europe lead to school closures

Fewer children are being born in countries like China, Russia, South Korea, Japan, and Italy, and that's leading to a wave of school closures.

In China, primary-school and preschool enrolments each fell by around 10% in 2025.

In China alone, the total number of educational institutions fell by more than 6% in 2025; some former schools or vacant classrooms are being converted into elderly-care facilities, nursing homes, and community dining facilities instead.