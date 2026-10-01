Falling birthrates in Asia and Europe lead to school closures
Fewer children are being born in countries like China, Russia, South Korea, Japan, and Italy, and that's leading to a wave of school closures.
In China, primary-school and preschool enrolments each fell by around 10% in 2025.
In China alone, the total number of educational institutions fell by more than 6% in 2025; some former schools or vacant classrooms are being converted into elderly-care facilities, nursing homes, and community dining facilities instead.
Russia lost 45% of secondary schools
Russia has lost 45% of its secondary schools since 2000, mostly in rural areas where there just aren't enough students.
South Korea closed 153 schools between 2021 and 2025 (especially in Jeonnam and Gangwon), while Japan shut down 215 primary schools last year.
In Italy, 874 municipalities had no school at all in the 2025-26 academic year, so children often have to travel further just to get an education.