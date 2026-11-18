Families, tenant organizations sue Trump administration over housing verification rule
A group of families and tenant organizations is suing the Trump administration over a new housing rule set to kick in on December 14, 2026.
The rule requires verification of citizenship or eligible immigration status for applicants and recipients in covered programs.
Plaintiffs say this could force mixed-status families, where some members are citizens and others are not, to either separate or lose housing assistance.
Critics warn 79,300 could lose assistance
Filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California on November 16, 2026, the suit argues that earlier rules let mixed-status families get partial help without showing full documentation, but that is gone now.
Critics warn HUD's transition plans do not do enough and worry about 79,300 people in assisted mixed-status households, including 36,000 eligible children, losing vital support just because of stricter paperwork requirements.