Farah Baloch urges India and world to support Balochistan's rights
World
Farah Baloch, just 14, is calling on people in India and around the world to support Balochistan's fight for basic rights.
In a video with her mom, she shared, "Hindustan, your voice and your support to the voiceless people of Balochistan matters a lot."
Her message highlights ongoing efforts by activists to bring attention to serious human rights issues in her region.
Balochistan underdeveloped, activists allege disappearances
Balochistan has plenty of natural resources but remains underdeveloped, leaving many locals frustrated.
Activists say people face enforced disappearances and live under a heavy military presence.
Big projects like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor have only added tension. Locals feel pushed out without seeing any real benefits.