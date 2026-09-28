Farmer's tip leads to arrest of 5 near RAF Fairford
World
A farmer near RAF Fairford in southwest England may have just saved the day by spotting three sketchy vans with masked men near RAF Fairford, a base that hosts US military planes.
Trusting her gut, she called the police right away and warned neighbors on WhatsApp.
Thanks to her fast action, five suspects were arrested before anything could happen.
RAF Fairford probe seeks Iran links
RAF Fairford has faced threats before, including warnings from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps about its use in military strikes.
After the arrests, police evacuated nearby homes and brought in a bomb squad, showing just how seriously they took it.
Investigators are now looking into possible Iranian links but keeping all options open.