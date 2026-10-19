Fatal float incidents prompt safety questions about Japan's traditional festivals
Japan's traditional festivals are facing tough questions about safety after a string of deadly accidents.
Just last week, Saijo's deputy mayor Akihiro Nabae was killed by a giant festival float, and days earlier, two people died and 16 were injured at separate Danjiri events in southern Osaka prefecture.
These incidents have left many wondering how to keep traditions alive without putting lives at risk.
Okayama naked man festival deaths
The accidents mostly involve massive floats making sharp turns through crowded streets, a tradition dating back centuries.
Earlier this year, Okayama's "naked man festival" also saw two deaths from a crowd crush.
Local leaders say they're heartbroken and want to find ways to protect both people and these cherished cultural events.
As Saijo's mayor put it, Mitsuyoshi Ochi said, "Just when we were about to work together to build a new administration for Saijo, this tragedy occurred. I still can't believe it. I offer my heartfelt condolences."