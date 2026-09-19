AI error nearly led to US-China military confrontation: Report
What's the story
A recent CNN report has revealed that the United States military nearly boarded a Chinese ship in the Middle East earlier this year. The incident was triggered by a faulty intelligence report generated with artificial intelligence (AI). According to four anonymous sources cited by the outlet, US intelligence had wrongly indicated that the ship was carrying components related to nuclear weapons. This led American forces to prepare for an interception of the vessel.
Misidentification fallout
AI mistake almost triggered major military operation
The report, which was circulated across the US military during the Iran conflict, prompted armed personnel to prepare for boarding and military aircraft to take off.
It was only just before the operation that officials realized the error.
The chatbot used by a US Special Operations Command analyst had wrongly identified cargo on the ship's manifest.
The resulting intelligence report, which one source described as "entirely false," had gone through official channels and was being treated as credible military intelligence.
AI involvement
Analyst asked chatbot about ship's cargo
The incident began when an analyst looked at intelligence about the ship's manifest from US Special Operations Command Pacific in Hawaii.
The analyst asked a chatbot about the information, which incorrectly identified the cargo.
The chatbot had mixed open-source information with classified signals intelligence held by the US government before arriving at its conclusion.
The analyst then used AI again to turn these findings into a standard intelligence report, giving it a conventional military intelligence format before dissemination.
Risk exposure
Incident highlights risks of AI in critical situations
CNN could not determine if the chatbot was a commercial product or a government-developed tool.
A former senior US official familiar with military and intelligence systems told CNN that internal tools are "mostly just copies of the commercial stuff wearing lipstick."
The incident underscores the dangers of relying on AI-generated analysis in fast-paced decision-making scenarios.
Any US attempt to board or confront a Chinese vessel could have escalated into a larger conflict between Washington and Beijing.
AI expansion
US military increasingly adopting AI technologies
Despite the risks, US military and intelligence agencies are increasingly relying on AI. The technology is being evaluated for analyzing massive amounts of intelligence data, selecting targets, moving military assets, and managing logistics.
Defense officials argue that faster AI-assisted decision-making could be crucial in future conflicts with major adversaries like China.
In January this year, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth released the Pentagon's "Artificial Intelligence Acceleration Strategy," which seeks to speed up military adoption of AI technologies.