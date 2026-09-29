Goldy Brar, linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, placed on FBI's list
What's the story
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has placed Satinderjeet Singh, also known as Goldy Brar, on its Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The agency is offering a reward of $1 million for information leading to his capture. The FBI claims that Singh is involved with the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, which allegedly carries out various violent activities in Southern California and across the United States and Canada.
Criminal charges
Singh considered armed and dangerous
The FBI has warned that Singh should be considered armed, dangerous, and an escape risk.
He is allegedly involved in assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults, narcotics trafficking, and weapons trafficking.
A federal arrest warrant was issued for him on July 1 in the United States District Court for several charges, including Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations conspiracy.
Law enforcement operation
Operation 'Hard Ball'
Singh was identified as a fugitive during "Operation Hard Ball," a years-long federal investigation into India-based transnational organized crime groups.
The operation targeted three such groups: the Bishnoi gang, the Dhanda organized crime group, and the Bhagwanpuria gang.
It resulted in the charging of 37 individuals with offenses related to extortion, racketeering, and drug trafficking, among others.
Criminal leadership
'Goldy Brar and his network have wreaked devastating havoc'
The FBI alleges that Singh helped direct members and associates of the Bishnoi enterprise worldwide.
24 individuals were arrested or already in custody when "Operation Hard Ball" was announced in July this year.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) deputy commissioner of federal policing Lisa Moreland said, "Goldy Brar and his network have wreaked devastating havoc on countless lives, through high-profile murders, shootings, death threats, extortion, arson, and drug trafficking."
Global crimes
Assassination of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar
The Bishnoi gang has also been charged with involvement in the assassination of pro-Khalistan figure Hardeep Singh Nijjar that took place in Canada in June 2023.
The FBI and its foreign partners have since captured four more fugitive defendants, with another determined to be deceased.
Five defendants continue to be sought by US authorities, including Brar.