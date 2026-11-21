FBI and DHS alert airlines to al-Qaida threats before Thanksgiving
Just ahead of the busy Thanksgiving travel week, the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have alerted airlines about potential terrorist threats linked to al-Qaida.
The warning follows recent calls from al-Qaida affiliates targeting US and Jewish interests, inspired by a failed hijacking attempt on a Flydubai flight in September.
Officials expect 5.96 million amid heightened security
5.96 million people are expected to fly domestically between November 24 and 30, so security is tight.
While officials say there is no specific or credible threat right now, agencies are sharing information with airlines and urging them to stay alert for anything unusual.
Travelers can expect heightened vigilance but should know authorities are focused on keeping flights safe this holiday season.