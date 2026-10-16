FBI searches for Mary Carole McDonnell in $30 million California scam
The FBI is searching for Mary Carole McDonnell, a 75-year-old woman accused of pulling off a $30 million bank scam in California between 2017 and 2018.
She is now on the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters list as of October 14, 2026.
Authorities say she pulled $14.7 million from one bank and over $15 million from other financial institutions, and there has been a warrant out for her arrest since late 2018.
McDonnell believed hiding in Dubai
McDonnell is thought to be hiding in Dubai and could have changed her look to stay under the radar.
She is about 5-foot-7, with blue eyes and blond hair, but has used names like Mary Carole Carroll before.
The FBI has offered a reward of up to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of McDonnell, so if you know anything, they are asking you to reach out through their tip line or your local office.