FBI searches for Mary Carole McDonnell in $30 million California scam

The FBI is searching for Mary Carole McDonnell, a 75-year-old woman accused of pulling off a $30 million bank scam in California between 2017 and 2018.

She is now on the FBI's Most Wanted Fraudsters list as of October 14, 2026.

Authorities say she pulled $14.7 million from one bank and over $15 million from other financial institutions, and there has been a warrant out for her arrest since late 2018.