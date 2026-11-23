FBI seizes 13 websites in Chinese fake job espionage plot
Way before the NVIDIA news, the FBI busted a Chinese espionage plot that used fake job offers to steal US secrets.
The scheme targeted recently laid-off US government and military workers, luring them with shell companies and bogus consulting gigs.
In June 2026, the FBI seized around 13 websites tied to suspected Chinese agents who were trying to recruit people with access to sensitive information.
AI-generated lures targeted cleared US personnel
Investigators say suspected Chinese agents used AI-generated content and encrypted messaging apps to trick current and former US security clearance holders into sharing sensitive information, sometimes offering big payouts for research reports.
Max Lesser from the Foundation for Defence of Democracies called this just "Those 13 domains are just the tip of the iceberg." noting there may be more than 100 similar sites.
China has denied everything, calling the claims "fabricated," while US authorities are stepping up their efforts against foreign spying.