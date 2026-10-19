FBI uncovers over 20,000 alleged noncitizen voter registrations in California
The FBI just uncovered a huge voter fraud operation in California, finding over 20,000 suspected cases where noncitizens were allegedly registered to vote.
One suspect, Alexander Munoz, 72, is accused of voting in several US elections since 2019.
This bust comes right after the Trump administration sued California for not doing enough to prevent noncitizen voting.
Newsom decries suppression, Blanche defends crackdown
California Gov. Gavin Newsom says these federal actions are really about suppressing voters, calling it "This is a sad, desperate attempt by Trump to use his politicized Justice Department to try to suppress California voters just three weeks before Election Day."
On the other side, US Attorney General Todd Blanche insists the crackdown is necessary to fight voter fraud and keep trust in the election system.