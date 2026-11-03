FDA approves Dr. Reddy's Laboratories's twice-yearly $40 HIV prevention shot
Big news for global health: the US Food and Drug Administration just approved a generic HIV-prevention shot made by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories in India.
This injection only needs to be taken twice a year and will cost just $40 annually in 120 low- and middle-income countries, making HIV prevention way more accessible than daily pills.
Yeztugo patent blocks US availability
With around 20 million people worldwide needing PrEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis), this move could seriously help close the gap, especially where access is limited.
The generic version isn't available in the US because the brand-name version, Yeztugo, is still protected by a patent, but royalty-free licenses mean it can reach places that need it most.
Just a heads up: regular HIV testing is required before getting the shot to prevent resistance, and some might experience reactions at the injection site.
Still, experts are hopeful this could make a real dent in new infections and save lives globally.