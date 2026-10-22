Federal agents raided Rep. Ilhan Omar's home, seized 17 items
Federal agents raided Rep. Ilhan Omar's home early on October 12, taking 17 items.
Omar says the raid was meant to intimidate her and win over Trump supporters, firmly denying any immigration fraud and standing by her right to serve in Congress.
She described the whole situation as "You don't show up to somebody's house that early in the morning unless you're trying to freak them out," adding, "I'm tired of all of you and I'm going to leave," after also saying, "I have a legal right to be a member of Congress."
Tensions worsen between Omar and Trump
This raid has made tensions between Omar and Donald Trump even worse. The conflict centers on baseless theories about her sham marriage with her brother and claims, promoted by people in Donald Trump's orbit, that she committed immigration fraud.
On Tuesday, Trump even hinted at deporting her. Despite all this, Omar continues her work in Congress and says these moves are just efforts to push her out of office.