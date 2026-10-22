Federal agents raided Rep. Ilhan Omar's home, seized 17 items

Federal agents raided Rep. Ilhan Omar's home early on October 12, taking 17 items.

Omar says the raid was meant to intimidate her and win over Trump supporters, firmly denying any immigration fraud and standing by her right to serve in Congress.

She described the whole situation as "You don't show up to somebody's house that early in the morning unless you're trying to freak them out," adding, "I'm tired of all of you and I'm going to leave," after also saying, "I have a legal right to be a member of Congress."