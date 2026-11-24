Big update: Donald Trump now has a possible path to reverse his hush-money conviction.

A federal appeals court moved his case from state to federal court, which means Trump can try to get the charges tossed by claiming presidential immunity.

This reverses the earlier New York decision that kept the case in state court, where he was tried and convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to obscure a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels.