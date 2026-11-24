Federal appeals court moves Trump's hush-money case, enabling immunity challenge
Big update: Donald Trump now has a possible path to reverse his hush-money conviction.
A federal appeals court moved his case from state to federal court, which means Trump can try to get the charges tossed by claiming presidential immunity.
This reverses the earlier New York decision that kept the case in state court, where he was tried and convicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to obscure a $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels.
Court told to decide Trump's case
This ruling pauses Trump's state appeal and gives him a fresh chance to challenge the conviction in federal court.
The lower court has been told to decide quickly if it will keep the case, which could seriously shake up Trump's legal strategy.