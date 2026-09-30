Federal court pauses Christa Pike execution after clemency denials
World
Just an hour before it was set to happen, a federal court paused the execution of Christa Pike, who would have been the first woman executed in Tennessee since the 1800s.
Her clemency requests had already been denied by both the governor and the state supreme court, making this last-minute decision especially dramatic.
Christa Pike convicted for 1995 murder
Pike, now 50, was convicted of a murder she committed at age 18 with her then-17-year-old boyfriend back in 1995.