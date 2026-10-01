Federal judge agrees to strip 'integration' from Section 504 regulations
World
Big news for disability rights:
Last week, a federal judge agreed to strip out mentions of "integration" from federal regulations tied to Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act after the Justice Department declined to defend its rules in court, marking a big shift from almost 50 years of support for community-based living.
Advocates fear cuts to independent living
Disability advocates are worried this could make it easier for states to cut funding and services that help people with disabilities live independently.
Bruce Darling, president and CEO of the Center for Disability Rights, shared that many fear losing basic freedoms.
In response, activists are pushing legislation, like the Latonya Reeves Freedom Act, to protect integration rights at both federal and state levels.