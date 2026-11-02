Federal judge drops charges against Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides
World
A federal judge has dropped charges against former FBI officials Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides, who were accused of lying to Congress about their part in the Hunter Biden laptop investigation.
The case, filed last month, centered on whether they gave false testimony about the bureau's role in investigating the contents of a laptop that belonged to Hunter Biden.
Faruqui cites insufficient evidence, memory lapses
Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui dismissed the case on Monday, saying there was not enough evidence and that any mistakes seemed more like memory lapses than lies.
He also criticized the timing, right before midterm elections, calling it weaponization.
Even though this case is closed for now, a grand jury could still review things down the line.