Federal judge orders 2027 US diversity visa registration to reopen
World
Good news for anyone eyeing a US green card: a federal judge just ordered the 2027 Diversity Visa lottery registration to reopen after months of delays.
The State Department now has until October 29 to announce new entry dates, making sure the process stays on track for people from countries with low US immigration rates.
Diversity Visa entries open November 1
Entries will open November 1 and run for 30 days, with results out by December 3.
This move comes after a lawsuit pushed the government to stick to its own rules.
The Diversity Visa program gives out up to 55,000 visas each year and is seen as an important way for people from underrepresented countries to get their shot at living in the US.