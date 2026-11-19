Federal judge pauses 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery
A federal judge just hit pause again on building a huge 250-foot arch near Arlington National Cemetery, giving more time to sort out legal pushback from Virginia and D.C.
The White House hasn't weighed in yet, but for now, construction is on hold.
Century-old Potomac bridge sparks objections
Trump's team says Congress approved the construction of a bridge across the Potomac River over a hundred years ago as a tribute to veterans.
Still, critics, including historic preservation groups and even some Kennedys, are worried it skips important reviews and could mess up Arlington's iconic views.
For now, the debate continues.