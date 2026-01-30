FedEx worker gives birth to baby boy at facility: Report

Amethyst Blumberg, a worker at a FedEx facility in Grimes, Iowa, United States , gave birth to a baby boy on Monday. What sets the birth apart is that the unexpected delivery took place during her shift when she didn't even know she was pregnant. According to local media outlets KCCI and KENS 5, Blumberg felt the need to use the restroom as she was wrapping up her shift, but couldn't leave after using it.

Delivery details Blumberg called for help after feeling the baby's head Blumberg managed to call for help after feeling the baby's head. The Johnston-Grimes Fire District responded quickly, reaching the facility at 8:29am and delivering the baby at 8:33am. Audio from radio traffic confirmed their arrival with someone saying, "We are delivering the baby now." Both Blumberg and her son, Onyx King Easterlie, were taken to a hospital where they were reported to be healthy.

Pregnancy surprise 'Our FedEx baby' Blumberg, who is now a mother of two, said she had no signs of pregnancy with Onyx. She joked that Onyx is "our FedEx baby." The baby weighed nearly 2.94kg at birth and measured 48cm long. He was reported to be doing fine. Nick Pearson from the Johnston-Grimes Fire District said he wasn't surprised by the delivery as he has seen such things before at work.

Advertisement

Pregnancy comparison Blumberg on surprise pregnancy Blumberg compared her first pregnancy with Onyx's delivery, saying she had all the symptoms with her first child. "With my first one, I had all the symptoms," she recalled. "With this one, I had nothing at all." She only felt signs of pregnancy during delivery when she experienced back labor and felt Onyx move as he descended.

Advertisement