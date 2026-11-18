Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gives Trump Jollibee fried chicken in Manila
During US President Donald Trump's visit to Manila, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. surprised him with a delivery of Jollibee fried chicken, a fun way to share a taste of the Philippines and show off the country's biggest homegrown fast-food chain.
Jollibee now over 1,600 locations
Jollibee traces its origins to a Manila ice cream business in the 1970s and now has over 1,600 locations across 17 countries, including more than 85 in the US.
The brand keeps popping up in international diplomacy too, recently hosting Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Manila and making an appearance with Canada's Mark Carney in Vancouver.