Ferry with over 350 people aboard sinks in southern Philippines
What's the story
A ferry, the M/V Trisha Kerstin 3, sank off Basilan province in the southern Philippines early Monday morning. The vessel was en route from Zamboanga City to Jolo Island in Sulu province when it encountered technical problems and sank about a nautical mile from Baluk-baluk village, according to a report by CNN. The ferry was carrying 332 passengers and 27 crew members at the time of the incident. Fifteen bodies have been recovered so far, according to media reports.
Rescue efforts
Rescue operations underway, 316 passengers saved
Coast Guard Commander Romel Dua was reported as confirming that a Coast Guard safety officer on board alerted authorities before the vessel sank. This triggered immediate rescue operations involving coast guard and navy ships, a surveillance plane, an air force Black Hawk helicopter, and local fishing boats. According to AP, at least 316 people have been rescued from the incident, while more bodies are expected to turn up.
Casualties and care
Bodies recovered, survivors taken to Isabela City
Basilan governor Mujiv Hataman confirmed that survivors were brought to Isabela City. "I'm receiving 37 people here in the pier. Unfortunately, two are dead," he said. Local medical facilities are reportedly stretched thin with the influx of patients from this maritime disaster. "The challenge here really is the number of patients that are coming in. We are short-staffed at the moment," emergency responder Ronalyn Perez was quoted as saying by AFP.
Ongoing investigation
Investigation underway to determine cause of sinking
The exact cause of the ferry's sinking is still unknown. Dua said there was no indication of overloading and that the coast guard had cleared the ferry before it left Zamboanga port. An investigation has been launched to ascertain what led to this tragic incident. Marine accidents are not uncommon in the Philippines archipelago. In 1987, the ferry Dona Paz collided with a fuel tanker, resulting in the deaths of over 4,300 people.