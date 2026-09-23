Fiance Robert Barrientos posts Instagram after Eliana Moreno helicopter crash
World
Robert Barrientos, fiance of KNBC reporter Eliana Moreno, shared a heartfelt Instagram post after she died in a helicopter crash on September 15. The accident also claimed two others.
Barrientos opened up about his grief and thanked everyone who has been there for him.
Eliana Moreno's career and retirement dream
Eliana Moreno had been covering Los Angeles's breaking news from the air since 2010, according to KNBC, and described her as "Eliana was simply amazing - loving, kind, compassionate, giving, intelligent and extremely silly. If you knew Eliana, she had the best sense of humor."
He also shared their dream of retiring together in Tennessee surrounded by animals, giving followers a glimpse into the life they hoped to build.