Fifth Circuit allows ICE to detain unlawful entrants without bond

A major US court just ruled that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) can keep certain immigrants who entered the country without lawful admission in detention during deportation, without giving them a bond hearing first.

This 10-7 decision from the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on October 23, 2026, overturns earlier lower-court orders in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that required those hearings.

The move backs the Trump administration's expanded detention policy.