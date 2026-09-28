Fighting in Yemen displaces over 130,000 and shuts Taiz school
World
Fighting has flared up again in Yemen, forcing over 130,000 people to leave their homes and shattering four years of relative calm.
Musaab Ibn Umayr school in Taiz has shut down, so more than 600 children are missing out on classes.
For 13-year-old Muneer Farie, this means working in markets to help his family instead of going to school.
Yemen crisis interrupts schooling for 3.2 million
Missile strikes have caused panic and closed Musaab Ibn Umayr in Taiz, leaving more than 600 students without lessons, according to Principal Abdulwasea Abdu.
Key supply routes are blocked too, making food and essentials harder to get and more expensive.
The crisis is getting worse, with more than 3.2 million children having their studies interrupted as families struggle for basics like food and water.