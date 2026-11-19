Fiji declares disaster for El Nino drought, PM Rabuka says
Fiji just declared a national state of disaster because of a drought linked to El Nino, leaving many families and farmers struggling with water shortages.
Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka said the declaration would allow the government to scale up his response by mobilizing resources and coordinating assistance as conditions continue to worsen.
Fiji government allocates FJ$20 million for water
To help out, the government is putting 20 million Fijian dollars (about $8.5 million) toward emergency water supplies.
The bad news? Experts say El Nino will keep things dry and hot until January, especially in remote areas, so Fiji's quick response is more important than ever.