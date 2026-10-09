Filmmaker Sheikh released on bond after Washington Dulles Airport detention
World
Kashmiri filmmaker Arfat Sheikh is out on bond after being held by US immigration authorities since late September.
He was detained at Washington Dulles Airport over claims that he overstayed his visa, with officials saying an asylum application doesn't count as legal status.
Sheikh faces deportation, 'Saffron Kingdom' filmmaker
Sheikh came to the US in 2019 to study film and applied for asylum a year later.
He's known for his award-winning movie Saffron Kingdom, which highlights the conflict in Kashmir.
Even though he's now released, Sheikh still faces deportation, so his future in the US is uncertain.