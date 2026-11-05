Finnair flight escorted by fighter jet and Wizz Air diverted
World
A Finnair flight from Helsinki to Rome got a fighter jet escort after a bomb threat on Thursday, landing safely in Rome where bomb experts checked the plane.
Also on Thursday, a Wizz Air flight from Milan to Warsaw was forced to land in Vienna because of another hoax alert.
Wizz Air says "the diversion was carried out in accordance with established safety protocols and procedures" from Wizz Air.
About 10 flights faced hoax threats
These are not one-off scares: on Tuesday, about 10 flights have faced similar threats across Europe, with a Warsaw airport forced to close.
Another flight from Dublin to Rome had to divert to France on Thursday for the same reason.
Airlines and airports are staying extra cautious and putting safety first as these hoaxes continue.