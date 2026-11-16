Fire on Phuket island kills 11 and injures 16
A tragic fire broke out early Monday morning on Phuket island, Thailand, killing 11 people and injuring 16 more.
The blaze started in a shophouse housing a vehicle rental business and later spread to nearby buildings before firefighters managed to bring the fire under control after about two hours.
No tourists hurt in Patong fire
Among the injured, 15 were Thai nationals and one was a Myanmar national; thankfully, no tourists were hurt.
The incident happened near Patong Beach, a spot popular with travelers.
Police are still figuring out what caused the fire.
This comes just months after another major fire in Bangkok.