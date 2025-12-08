First giant panda cub born in Indonesia, nicknamed 'Rio'

His Chinese name is Lǐ'ào, a transliteration for Rio. The name symbolizes "the hope, resilience, and shared commitment of Indonesia and China in protecting endangered species," according to a statement from the park. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto announced the baby panda's name on Thursday during a meeting with Wang Huning, a senior Chinese political adviser and leading ideologist.

Conservation milestone

Rio's birth marks milestone in panda conservation

The birth of Rio is a major achievement in the conservation of giant pandas, an endangered species. Rio was stable and displayed healthy early signs, such as strong vocalization, effective nursing, and steady weight gain, while being monitored constantly. He was expected to develop better temperature control, fur growth, open his eyes, and move more in the next several weeks. The Indonesian Safari Park has been working closely with China on efforts to protect these animals.