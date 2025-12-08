Saudi Arabia relaxes alcohol sales for wealthy foreigners

Saudi Arabia has eased its long-standing restrictions on alcohol sales for non-Muslim expatriates. The new rules, which were first reported by AFP, allow foreigners earning at least 50,000 riyals per month (about $13,300) to buy alcoholic beverages from Riyadh's only licensed liquor store. This is part of a series of gradual policy changes aimed at attracting foreign workers and investors as part of the kingdom's economic and social reforms.

Expat reactions Expatriates express surprise at new alcohol purchase policy Expatriates in Saudi Arabia have expressed surprise at the new alcohol purchase policy. One expatriate who bought from the store said, "We were surprised and didn't believe it at the beginning." Another female resident said she was also able to buy alcohol recently, adding that "people around us went crazy when they heard the news, as if they haven't tried alcohol before!"

Rising demand Surge in alcohol demand among expatriates Since the policy change, demand for alcohol has reportedly skyrocketed. A source told AFP that over 12,500 residents with premium visas have bought alcohol from the Riyadh store. The development comes nearly two years after Saudi Arabia opened its first official alcohol shop for foreign diplomats in the capital's Diplomatic Quarter.