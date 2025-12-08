US attorney for Air India crash victims flags compensation delays

Mike Andrews, the lead United States attorney representing families of victims from the Air India AI171 crash, has raised serious concerns over delayed compensation and psychological trauma. "Every day is a struggle for them as they adjust to a 'new normal,'" Andrews said. He cited the case of a UK family who lost their breadwinner and had to relocate due to financial hardship, while three children had to drop out of school to support the household.

Investigation focus Legal team investigates technical aspects of crash Andrews said the legal team is investigating flight data and electrical systems with aviation experts. They are looking into reported electrical flickering before the crash, possible emergency power activation, and deployment of Ram Air Turbine (RAT). Concerns about possible water leaks in electronic equipment bays are also being investigated. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) may meet US National Transportation Safety Board officials in Washington, DC, indicating significant findings so far.

Compensation issues Compensation delays and concerns over liability release The legal team has been meeting with victims' families to address compensation delays and the return of personal belongings. Only a few families have received the announced ₹1 crore interim compensation due to documentation and bureaucratic processes. Andrews advised against signing documents releasing Boeing, GE, and others from future liability until the investigation is complete. He emphasized that "compensation...can never equate to the value of a human life and that many families across different socio-economic backgrounds continue to struggle."