'Rot in hell...': Indian-origin nurse convicted for Australian woman's murder

Rajwinder Singh, an Indian-origin former hospital nurse, has been convicted of murdering Toyah Cordingley, an Australian woman. The crime took place on October 22, 2018, when Cordingley's body was found half-buried in sand dunes at Wangetti Beach in Queensland . According to officials, the accused went to the beach after a fight with his wife, allegedly carrying fruits and a kitchen knife. Singh allegedly attacked Cordingley after an argument, which occurred because her dog barked at him, leading to the stabbing.

Fugitive's journey Singh's flight and arrest After the murder, Singh fled Australia, abandoning his family and job. He claimed to have gone because of his grandfather's illness. Despite this, he stayed off the grid for four years without contacting his family. The police suspected him early on as his car movements matched Cordingley's mobile phone location within three weeks of the crime.

Legal proceedings Extradition and trial of Singh In November 2022, Singh was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell from a gurudwara in Delhi. He was extradited to Australia in 2023. The trial was scheduled to begin in 2024, and delays in receiving documents contributed to the postponement. During the proceedings, a juror was dismissed over allegations of bias, but others were found impartial, allowing the trial to proceed.