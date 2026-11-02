Fitness influencer Khiana Smith critically ill in Bali with meningitis
World
Khiana Smith, a 23-year-old fitness influencer with more than 87,000 followers, is in critical condition at a Bali hospital after being diagnosed with meningitis.
She started feeling unwell after returning from Europe and was rushed to the emergency room with severe headaches and light sensitivity.
Khiana Smith moved back to ICU
Smith's condition worsened, leading to memory loss and slurred speech, so she was moved back to the intensive care unit.
Her mother flew out to be by her side, and Smith said she was "Still a journey ahead, but I've never been more grateful for my body, my family and simply being here ."
She's also said "your health really is everything" and "Life can change so quickly, and we often take the smallest things for granted."