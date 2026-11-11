Five girls die in Khsach Kandal school bus pond plunge
A heartbreaking accident in Khsach Kandal, Cambodia, saw a school bus carrying 26 kids plunge into a pond after the driver swerved to avoid a motorcycle.
Five girls lost their lives despite quick rescue efforts from villagers.
Driver questioned, 3 critical, 18 injured
Three students were left critically hurt, and 18 others had minor injuries. The driver is now being questioned by police.
This tragedy has sparked fresh concern about road safety in Cambodia; over 1,300 people have died in road accidents just this year, showing how urgent these issues remain.