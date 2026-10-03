Five mass shootings leave 46 dead across South Africa
South Africa is dealing with a tough week: five mass shootings have left at least 46 people dead across Gauteng, Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal.
The attacks hit taverns and homes, and even though the national murder rate dropped slightly earlier this year, Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says violence is still a huge concern.
Experts cite organized crime, illegal firearms
Experts cited by CNN have pointed toward organized crime and the widespread availability of illegal firearms. Issues like illegal mining, drug trafficking, and gang activity are making things worse.
One of the worst attacks saw eight gunmen kill 18 people in Wedela; another was being investigated as a possible business rivalry motive in Lwandle.
Government's Operation Prosper secures 1,149 arrests
The government has kicked off Operation Prosper, so far leading to 1,149 arrests and many illegal guns being seized.
They're also working on cracking down on organized crime networks and improving how firearms are tracked to help curb future violence.