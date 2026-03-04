Video: Flames, black smokes after US consulate in Dubai attacked
A drone attack occurred near the United States consulate in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday. The incident took place amid rising tensions in the region after US-Israeli strikes on Iran. In a statement, the Dubai Media Office confirmed that "emergency teams responded immediately," and in a post some 45 minutes later, the media office said the fire had been "fully extinguished." No injuries were reported from this incident.
Drone hit a parking lot next to the consulate
US State Secretary Marco Rubio confirmed that the drone hit a parking lot next to the consulate. He said, "They are hiding behind these missiles and hiding behind these drones." Video footage shared on social media showed black smoke rising near the consulate. The incident comes a day after the US embassy in Saudi Arabia was struck by two drones on Monday, "resulting in a limited fire and minor material damage to the building."
UAE MoD reported interception of missiles and drones
The UAE Ministry of Defence (MoD) reported that its air defense systems intercepted 11 ballistic missiles and 123 drones on Tuesday. One missile landed in the country without causing any human casualties. The MoD said it detected a total of 186 ballistic missiles launched toward the UAE since the start of what it termed "the blatant Iranian aggression."