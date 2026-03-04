Video: Flames, black smokes after US consulate in Dubai attacked 

🚨 BREAKING — IT’S CONFIRMED: A LARGE FIRE is engulfing the US Consulate in Dubai Local reports state the building was hit with an Iranian drone, but I haven’t been able to corroborate that claim yet. Pray for the US Marines who guard this consulate 🙏🏻 https://t.co/6dWngTn0RV pic.twitter.com/369T2AhDuA

Official statement

Drone hit a parking lot next to the consulate

US State Secretary Marco Rubio confirmed that the drone hit a parking lot next to the consulate. He said, "They are hiding behind these missiles and hiding behind these drones." Video footage shared on social media showed black smoke rising near the consulate. The incident comes a day after the US embassy in Saudi Arabia was struck by two drones on Monday, "resulting in a limited fire and minor material damage to the building."