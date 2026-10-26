Thailand: Flash floods hit popular tourist destination Phuket
What's the story
Phuket, Thailand's popular tourist destination, was hit by flash floods on Monday after a night of heavy rainfall. The flooding affected all three districts of the southern island province, including Phuket City. By late morning, water levels started to recede, but some low-lying areas remained submerged. Small vehicles were advised to avoid these regions due to safety concerns.
Aftermath measures
Mudslides reported in some areas
Deputy Governor of Phuket, Romdon Hayiawae, confirmed that mudslides also hit some parts of the province.
He said teams are now working to clear debris to prevent it from obstructing waterways.
Despite the damage, no injuries have been reported so far. However, around 100 households have been affected by this natural disaster.
Weather alert
More rain expected until Wednesday
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning for more heavy rain until Wednesday, which could lead to further flash floods and landslides across southern Thailand.
This comes after widespread flooding across the country since mid-September, which has claimed at least 83 lives.
The capital city, Bangkok, was also severely affected in late September, forcing thousands to evacuate due to torrential rains.