Flash floods in Indonesia claim 15 lives; 10 still missing 

Flash floods triggered by torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Indonesia 's East Nusa Tenggara province and Bali. The disaster has claimed at least 15 lives, with authorities reporting 10 more people missing. The worst-hit area is Mauponggo village in Nagekeo district, where a mother and child were found buried under mud.

Bali impact Woman found dead in Bali In Bali, a woman's body was recovered near Badung market in Denpasar. Rescuers are still searching for six missing people on the island. The floods have also affected nine cities and districts in Bali, causing rivers to overflow and submerging at least 112 neighborhoods. Videos released by the National Search and Rescue Agency showed cars drifting in muddy waters as troops and rescuers in rubber boats helped children and the elderly onto the roofs of flooded homes and buildings.

Daily disruption Over 800 people displaced Authorities have shut off power and water, forcing hotels, restaurants, hospitals, and other public facilities to rely on generators, according to Bali Governor Wayan Koster. Koster said "this disaster also caused material losses for traders and tourism businesses," adding that over 800 people are now in temporary shelters due to floodwaters reaching up to 2.5 meters high in some areas.